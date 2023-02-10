Top Stories

JUST IN: Buhari chairs Council of State meeting with Abdulsalami, Jonathan, others

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

…Obasanjo, Lalong, Bagudu, others join online

 

 

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

 

 

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing the Council of State meeting, where issues if national importance, including fuel scarcity, currency swap and insecurity were being discussed ahead of the oncoming general elections.

 

The meeting commenced at 10:12am with the rendition of the national anthem in the Council Chamber of the State House.

 

Former Heads of State and presidents in attendance are, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan.

 

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, joined online.

 

Others who joined online are Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Aminu Tambuwal, Kebbi State Governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, Plateau Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, David Umahi (Ebonyi), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Ademola Adeleke (Osun),Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

 

Others are Benue State’s Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, Deputy Governor of Nasarawa, Emmanuel Akabe and Enugu’s Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo.

 

Two former Chief Justices of the Federation, Alfa Belgore and Mahmud Muhammad, are also in attendance.

 

Others physically present at the meting are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Attorney General/ Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan

 

Governors present are Dairu Isiaku (Taraba), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuawa Yahaya (Gombe), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), and the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Baba Talla.

 

The National Council of State is an organ of the Federal Government whose functions include advising the executive on policy making.

 

Membership of the Council comprises the President, Vice President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, former presidents, former Heads of State, former ChiefJustices, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, governors of the 36 states and the Attorney General of the Federation.

 

Also present and awaiting their turn to brief the Council were, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

 

While the INEC Chairman is scheduled to update the Council on preparation for the oncoming general elections, the IGP was expected to brief the leaders on the state of the nation’s security.

 

The CBN boss will be briefing on the update on the devastating cash crunch brought by the naira redesign and swap.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Court convicted ‘Mama Boko Haram,’ 2 others over N66m fraud – EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Friday, announced the conviction and sentencing of Aisha Alkali Wakil (a.k.a Mama Boko Haram), alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyede on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing to the tune of N66m. A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves N29.3bn for road contracts’ augmentation, maintenance

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…N10.6bn for lie detectors, night goggles for NDLEA …okays N3.1bn for Lekki NEPZ power plant The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N29.3 billion for augmentation, maintenance and rehabilitation of three major roads across the country. The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, also okayed the sum of N10.6 billion […]
News Top Stories

Okowa to Omo-Agege: You goofed over N700bn Delta treasury looting

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has taken exception to the N700 billion allegation made by the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, which he accused the governor of squandering in the past seven years of his administration.   Omo-Agege, who has clinched the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 has since […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica