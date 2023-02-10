JUST IN: Buhari chairs Council of State meeting with Abdulsalami, Jonathan, others

…Obasanjo, Lalong, Bagudu, others join online

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing the Council of State meeting, where issues if national importance, including fuel scarcity, currency swap and insecurity were being discussed ahead of the oncoming general elections.

The meeting commenced at 10:12am with the rendition of the national anthem in the Council Chamber of the State House.

Former Heads of State and presidents in attendance are, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, joined online.

Others who joined online are Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Aminu Tambuwal, Kebbi State Governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, Plateau Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, David Umahi (Ebonyi), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Ademola Adeleke (Osun),Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

Others are Benue State’s Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, Deputy Governor of Nasarawa, Emmanuel Akabe and Enugu’s Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo.

Two former Chief Justices of the Federation, Alfa Belgore and Mahmud Muhammad, are also in attendance.

Others physically present at the meting are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Attorney General/ Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan

Governors present are Dairu Isiaku (Taraba), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuawa Yahaya (Gombe), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), and the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Baba Talla.

The National Council of State is an organ of the Federal Government whose functions include advising the executive on policy making.

Membership of the Council comprises the President, Vice President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, former presidents, former Heads of State, former ChiefJustices, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, governors of the 36 states and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Also present and awaiting their turn to brief the Council were, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

While the INEC Chairman is scheduled to update the Council on preparation for the oncoming general elections, the IGP was expected to brief the leaders on the state of the nation’s security.

The CBN boss will be briefing on the update on the devastating cash crunch brought by the naira redesign and swap.

