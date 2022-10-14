News

JUST IN: Buhari chairs National Security Council meeting

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhamadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In attendance at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also in attendance are the Minister of Defence, Maj. General Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Interior,  Rauf Aregbesola and Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, led the service chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, to the meeting.

Others are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj. General Samuel Adebayo, is also attending the meeting.

More details later…

 

