JUST IN: Buhari chairs National Security Council meeting

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently now presiding over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, holding at the Council Chambers, is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Also in attendance are the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Interior,  Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema; his Police Affairs counterpart, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, and Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd).

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo, are also attending the meeting.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Details later…

 

