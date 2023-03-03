News

JUST-IN: Buhari Commissions 32MW NNPC Maiduguri Power Plant

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the 32 megawatts (MW) Maiduguri Emergency Power Project (MEPP) in Borno State, NorthEast Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that the commissioned project was completed within 16 months by the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd.

President Buhari while speaking at the commissioning ceremony said, “The MEPP is part of an incremental 4,000 megawatts of power generating assets that this administration embarked upon to improve power supply and stimulate economic growth.”

He commended NNPC for following his directive to restore power to Maiduguri within the shortest possible time.

Insurgents destroyed some towers on the 330kV Maiduguri to Damaturu transmission line in January 2021, causing a blackout in Maiduguri.

“For this purpose, I want to commend the NNPC Limited for following my directive to ensure immediate restoration of electric power supply to Maiduguri within the shortest possible time,” he said.

Buhari also directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and other power agencies to work with NNPC for more electricity.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, said the scale-able MEPP with an initial 32MW power capacity was built in 16 months and is the first of its kind in the North East and by extension, northern Nigeria.

He said, “Today, we are honoured to have Mr President bring back more power to the larger city as the president had directed. It was designed and built in 16 months,” adding that the MEPP will be scaled up to 50MW by 2024 to contribute the capacity to the national grid.

“And obviously, it is a new power hub in the region. We may very soon see power exports to neighbouring countries from the present plant.”

