JUST IN: Buhari confers national honours on Abba Kyari, Jim Ovia, Nduka Obaigbena      

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented national honours to 447 Nigerians and friends of the country.

The 2022 National Honours Award Investiture took place at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Tuesday.

The recipients were awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) and Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Some of the recipients present at the event are Jim Ovia, Chairman of Zenith Bank; Herbert Wigwe, Access Bank CEO, Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

Others are Mele Kyari, Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited; Nduka Obaigbena, founder of ThisDay and Arise Media Group, and Samson Ayokunle, former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Abba Kyari, the former Chief of Staff to the President, received a posthumous CFR award which was presented to his daughter.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Ibrahim Gambari, the President’s Chief of Staff, were also present at the event.

 

