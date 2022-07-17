JUST IN: Buhari Congratulates Adeleke

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday afternoon congratulated Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, saying by the victory, the people of the state have expressed their will through the ballot.

The President’s message, which was posted on his verified Facebook wall, proclaims that “this is what democracy is all about: respect for the will of the people.”

