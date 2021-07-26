Top Stories

JUST IN: Buhari Departs To London For Medical Check, Summit

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to depart from Abuja to London Monday to see his doctors and attend the Global Education Summit on Financing the Global Partnership for Education 2021-2025.

Femi Adesina, the president’s media adviser, said this in a statement.

By the second week of August, he should be back.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari will today Monday July 26, 2021, travel to the United Kingdom to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

“The Summit, which will be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices.

“It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

“Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others.

“President Buhari will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
After the Summit, the President will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up. He is due back by second week of August, 2021.

“The President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Lagos generates N127bn in 3 months

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…to drag a million more residents into tax net Lagos State Government yesterday said that it has generated N127bn as Internally Generated Revenue in the first quarter of 2021 despite the recession and adverse effects of Coronavirus pandemic in the country. To improve its finances, the government also said that it plans to drag a […]
News Top Stories

32 states get World Bank’s N123.38bn SFTAS grant

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo, Zamfara miss out Sokoto top beneficiaries with N6.61bn No fewer than 32 states of the federation has again benefitted from the World Bank’s States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme grant. Four states – Bayelsa, Imo, Rivers and Zamfara – got zero allocation due to their inability to meet the 2019 […]
News Top Stories

Enugu flags off 6-day polio vaccination

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Enugu State Government at the weekend said it was determined to sustain and strengthen the state’s decades-long polio free-status. To this end, the state announced the commencement of a six-day specifictarget polio vaccination in the state.   Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr. George Ugwu, made this known while speaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica