Top Stories

JUST IN: Buhari extends PTF mandate till March 2021

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 until March 2021.
He gave the approval on Tuesday at a meeting with members of the task force at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
At the meeting, President Buhari received the end-of-year report of the task force led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.
He noted that the mandate of the PTF was extended for a further period of three months, bearing in mind the new surge in the number of cases and the bid for vaccines.
According to the President, recent reports have indicated that Nigeria is facing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases, a situation that is similar to the second wave of infections recorded in other countries.
He added that new epicentres have been identified and Nigeria cannot afford to lose the gains of the last nine months.
President Buhari said that he has critically evaluated the situation and remained convinced that urgent measures needed to be taken to curb the spread and the attendant fatalities.
He explained that this necessitated the need to speedily and strategically access and administer the COVID-19 vaccine in a safe, effective, and timely manner.
The president informed the PTF members that this has become an important obligation that the government owed Nigerians in the new year and it must be carried out through efficient machinery.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Biden, Harris named Time’s Person of the Year

Posted on Author Reporter

    US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2020. “The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic,” Time tweeted . The Democratic pair beat three other finalists: frontline healthcare workers and Dr Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and President Donald Trump, who lost […]
News Top Stories

Sanctions: We’ve reached out to UK parliament, says Foreign Affairs Minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says S/East plans Victims’ Fund for #EndSARS Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that Nigerian government has reached out to the United Kingdom (UK) to state her side of the story on the alleged killing of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate by soldiers at the twilight of the #EndSARS protest last month. […]
News Top Stories

3 robbers to die by hanging in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, yesterday sentenced three persons to death after convicting them of armed robbery. The robbers, Ikechukwu Chukwu, Obieze Sylvanus and Chidiebere Obi, were arraigned on a seven-count charge bothering on conspiracy and armed robbery. In 2017, the robbers were accused of raiding 11 houses during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: