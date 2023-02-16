Top Stories

JUST IN: Buhari extends validity of old N200 notes till April 10

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the extension of the validity of old N200 notes till April 10.

It had been reported on Wednesday, that the president was considering the extension, given the adverse impacts of the naira redesign policy on Nigerians.

Announcing the development in a televised nationwide address on Thursday morning, the president said all existing old N1000 and N500 notes remain redeemable at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and designated points but no longer legal tender.

“To further ease the supply pressures, particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10 2023 when the old N200 notes ceases to be legal tender,” the president said.

More details to follow…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ukraine: WHO keeps medical supply chains open

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it was working round the clock to ensure a constant flow of health supplies in Ukraine, since Russia’s military offensive began on February 24.   The global health body in a statement yesterday, explained that the supplies have also been helping neighbouring countries have the infrastructure and expertise […]
News Top Stories

Emefiele vs DSS: African Bar urges Nigerians to allow rule of law prevail

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

The African Bar Association (AFBA) has called on Nigerians to allow rule of law to prevail in the allegation of terrorism sponsorship levelled against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by the Department of State Services (DSS). Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman of the human and […]
News Top Stories

2023: ‘Why Shettima wasn’t introduced to APC’s NWC’

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Presidency yesterday stopped the unveiling of ex-Borno State governor Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll. The presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s choiceof Shettimaashisrunning mate sparked immediate backlash with the majority of Christians rejecting a Muslim-Muslim ticket. According to a source, the Presidency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica