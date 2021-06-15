JUST IN: Buhari flags off $12bn NLNG Train 7 Groundbreaking

*Says project to propel Nigeria as major gas exporter, industrialised nation

Adeola Yusuf

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday flagged off the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7, a project he said would help propel Nigeria as a major gas exporter and a fully industrialised nation. Project promoter, NLNG, says the project would attract $12 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Buhari, who launched the project virtually during the ground-breaking ceremony held in Bonny Island, Rivers State, maintained that the project would earn Nigeria more dividends and more revenues.

Pouring eulogies on the management of NLNG at the event attended physically and virtually by Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, Amanyanabo of Grand Bonny Kingdom, King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple, Managing Director of NLNG, Tony Attah, Deputy Managing Director, NLNG, Sadeeq Mai-Bornu, among other dignitaries, the president stated that the company wholly managed by Nigerians has, all alone, contributed about 1 per cent of the country’s GDP.

Recalling how he witnessed the formation of the company as the Minister of Energy in 1978, Buhari expressed satisfaction over how the NLNG has transformed from just a project to a very successful company in about 30 years.

The NLNG, he added, has contributed $114 billion in taxes to Nigeria and with this new project, there will be more jobs that wil touch the lives of everyone particularly the host community.

“The NLNG Train 7 represents another historic milestone in the history of NLNG. NLNG story has been associated with success,” he said.

