JUST IN: Buhari, Ghana President hold late night meeting in Abuja

President Muhmmadu Buhari had a closed-door meeting with President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, late Sunday night at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was made public at about 11:36pm on Sunday by Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on his Twitter handle.

“President @MBuhari receives Ghanian President H.E. @NAkufoAddo tonight in his official residence at the State House, Abuja,” the tweet said.

Ahmad, who did not elaborate on purpose of the meeting, however, posted a picture of both presidents on a walk.

Although clues as to why Buhari hosted his Ghanaian counterpart were not yet out as at the time of filing this report, there were indications from Presidency sources that it might be in relation to the recent diplomatic face-off between the two West African countries.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) had recently attended an Extraordinary session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Ghana, after which he addressed the Nigerian community in Ghana on the row.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila also travelled to Accra recently to hold talks with his Ghanaian counterpart on the crisis.

