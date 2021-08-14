JUST IN: Buhari makes new appointment

News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

The appointment which takes effect from August 1 follows the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

NJC Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, adding that the new chief judge would be sworn in on Monday.

According to him, the Chief Justice of Nigeria and NJC Chairman, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, will preside over the event.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to commence by 10am at the Supreme Court.

