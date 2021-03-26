Top Stories

JUST IN: Buhari meets Abdulsalami in State House

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari met behind closed doors with former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, at the State House Abuja on Friday.
“President @MBuhari receives in audience former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd.) at the State House, Abuja,” Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted on Friday afternoon.
Ahmad did not disclose the agenda of the meeting.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles

 Kagara students
News Top Stories

We won’t pay ransom for Kagara abductees, FG declares

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government has declared it won’t pay ransom to secure the release of abducted students and teachers of Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this on Saturday while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’.     He was reacting to speculations and reports that the […]
News Top Stories

LCCI: Nigeria’s debt profile to hit N34trn in 2020

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…hints on marginal improvement in GDP     Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that Nigeria’s debt profile is expected to hit N34 trillion by year-end from N31 trillion recorded in the second quarter (Q2) 2020.   The chamber emphasised that the N34 trillion debt would be an equivalent to 23 per […]
News Top Stories

Wike: Virtually everything has collapsed under APC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcou rt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that almost everything has collapsed in the country under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Wike urged APC governors to accept the fact that their party has failed Nigerians, citing worsening insecurity across the country.   He noted that the APCled Federal Government promised to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica