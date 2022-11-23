News

JUST IN: Buhari names Onochie NDDC Board Chair

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Chukwu David, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of his Special Adviser on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, as the substantive Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC )

Buhari’s letter, which was read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, also nominated 15 others as members of the Board.

Details later…

 

Reporter

News

February 28 As APC’s Dark Cloud Gathers

Posted on Author Mark Okeke

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) finally scheduled its national convention for February 28. Sadly, rather than being a thing of joy the date now has all the markings of a dark cloud hanging ominously over the ruling party, which is now on the threshold of going the way of the former ruling party, the […]
News

2023: NNPP presidential aspirant steps down for Kwankwaso

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential aspirant, Olufemi Ajadi, yesterday withdrew from the 2023 race, declaring his intention to support former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso. Kwankwaso, the National Leader of the party, is aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Ajadi, who announced his withdrawal from the race at a press conference in Abeokuta, […]
News Top Stories

Uneasy calm at NDDC as calls for Pondei removal subsides

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The job of the Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Daniel Pondei, appears not to be threatened despite the Commission being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged diversion of public funds. Both Pondei and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, had been accused of […]

