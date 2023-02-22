News

JUST-IN: Buhari Presides Over National Security Council Meeting

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council meeting holing at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

 The meeting which began around11 am on Wednesday cannot be unconnected to Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Present at the meeting aside from the President are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba and Directors General of the State Security Service and National Intelligence Agency, Yusuf Bichi and Ahmed Abubakar, respectively.

New Telegraph gathered that the meeting is set up to review the readiness of all security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Central Bank ahead of the electoral exercise.

The National Security Council advises the President on matters of public security including those relating to any organisation or agency established by law for ensuring the security of the Federation.

It comprises the President who is the Chairman; the Vice-President who is the Deputy Chairman; the Chief of Defence Staff; the Minister of Interior; the Minister of Defence; the Minister of Foreign Affairs; the National Security Adviser; the Inspector-General of Police; and whoever the President wishes to be present at the meeting for strategic reasons.

Believed to be the last before the elections, the security meeting comes five months after the Council last met to receive updates from the Service Chiefs and heads of other security agencies.

Before then, the Council sat in July 2022, two weeks after terrorists affiliated to the Boko Haram sect stormed the Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja, freeing hundreds of their fellows from detention and killing several security agents in their wake.

As a prelude to the Council meeting, Buhari presided over the launch of security equipment donated by the Coalition Against Covid-19.

In what it described as its final commitment to the government and people of Nigeria, CACOVID, a private sector-led initiative, donated over 300 vehicles, state-of-the-art security equipment and gadgets to aid the fight against insecurity.

Chairman of the initiative and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said over N82bn has been mobilised for medical supplies, construction of isolation centres, feeding of over 10 million people, risk communication and Advocacy.

These, he said, were part of CACOVID’s response to the socioeconomic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the past two years.

On his part, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, praised CACOVID for its patriotic efforts which he described as “one of a kind.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Police Service Commission probes Kyari

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it has set up an in-house panel “to study in details available documents related” to the indictment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Kyari, who was the Commander, Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was suspended from the force […]
News

COVID-19: Airlines lament low patronage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some airlines in the country operating at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, have expressed dissatisfaction over low passengers’ patronage since reopening after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. During separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Abuja, the airlines said the ratio of passengers at present compared with previous years had drastically reduced […]
News

Multichoice Nigeria unveils Biggie Goals promo on DStv, GOtv decoders

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leading video entertainment provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced a special discount offer tagged; “Biggie Goals” on its DStv and GOtv decoders starting Thursday, 1 July 2021. The discount sees the DStv HD decoder, dish kit and One Month Compact package subscription drop from N18, 600 to N9,900, while GOtv decoder, GOtenna with One Month Max […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica