JUST IN: Buhari removes Pondei as Akwa becomes interim NDDC administrator

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday approved the appointment Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa as the interim administrator to oversee the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He will be replacing Kemebradikumo Pondei, Acting Managing Director of the Commission.

This was made public in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja Saturday night.

Akwa until his appointment was the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission.

He is expected to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit.

The statement said that Akwa is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

It further said: “The development became necessary as a result of a plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

