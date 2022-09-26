News

JUST IN: Buhari returns to Abuja after UNGA77

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, early Monday morning, returned to Abuja after an eight-day outing in New York, the United States (US), where he participated in the 77th edition of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77).

His attendance at the UNGA 77 this year is his last as the nation’s President because he would have left office before another one holds next year.

The President, who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, before 7am, was received by waiting senior government officials, including the Chief Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello; the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman and some other senior military and intelligence officers.

While in New York, President Buhari, besides giving the national statement, which happened to also be his farewell message to the UNGA, also signed couple of bilateral agreements and some other special events, all on the margins of the UNGA

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

When NSE inducted lawyer into the engineering profession

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

He has proved that more good things can come out of Niger Delta aside from crude oil and youth restiveness. His name is Azibaola Robert (Starlight Ewalamasobo), a lawyer by profession who eventually became an engineer by passion now moving heavy-duty equipment. Starlight Ewalamasobo he wrote was given to him by his dad, which he […]
News

Akume, lauds Ortom as Air Peace begins flight services into Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume Monday lauded the initiative of Governor Samuel Ortom over the inauguration of commercial flight into Makurdi, the state capital by Air Peace. Senator Akume among others said it was a dream come true under the governor after several failed attempts by previous administrations to have […]
News

Soldiers beat police officer to death in Lagos, army begins probe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Soldiers attached to the 81 Division have beaten a police officer to death in the Ojo area of Lagos State. The Acting Deputy Director of Public Relations, 81 Division, Major Olaniyi Osoba, confirmed the incident on Friday. He said: “The attention of the 81 Division has been drawn to a story online over the unfortunate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica