JUST IN: Buhari returns to Abuja after UNGA77

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, early Monday morning, returned to Abuja after an eight-day outing in New York, the United States (US), where he participated in the 77th edition of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77).

His attendance at the UNGA 77 this year is his last as the nation’s President because he would have left office before another one holds next year.

The President, who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, before 7am, was received by waiting senior government officials, including the Chief Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello; the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman and some other senior military and intelligence officers.

While in New York, President Buhari, besides giving the national statement, which happened to also be his farewell message to the UNGA, also signed couple of bilateral agreements and some other special events, all on the margins of the UNGA

