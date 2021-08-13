JUST IN: Buhari returns to Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after attending a global summit on improving funding for education, held in the United Kingdom.

The president had travelled to the UK in late July for the summit.

In an earlier statement announcing the president’s activities in the UK, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said Buhari also scheduled a medical appointment in London.

The president’s plane touched down at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, around 6pm on Friday.

Present at the airport to receive Buhari were Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff; Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser; Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), among others.

On arrival, the president inspected a guard of honour mounted by officers of the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

There was also a welcome performance by a cultural troupe at the airport, before the Buhari left for the Presidential Villa

Hours before his return to the country, Buhari had also visited Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in London.

