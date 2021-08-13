Top Stories

JUST IN: Buhari returns to Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after attending a global summit on improving funding for education, held in the United Kingdom.

The president had travelled to the UK in late July for the summit.

In an earlier statement announcing the president’s activities in the UK, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said Buhari also scheduled a medical appointment in London.

The president’s plane touched down at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, around 6pm on Friday.

Present at the airport to receive Buhari were Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff; Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser; Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), among others.

On arrival, the president inspected a guard of honour mounted by officers of the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

There was also a welcome performance by a cultural troupe at the airport, before the Buhari left for the Presidential Villa

Hours before his return to the country, Buhari had also visited Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in London.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NPA: Reps minority caucus asks EFCC to investigate Bala Usman

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately “take in the indicted managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, and commence a system-wide investigation with a view to prosecuting her, “if found wanting”.   The caucus said it is alarmed by […]
News Top Stories

190 Reps sponsor 1,097 bills in 18 months

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Gbaja, Abbas, Ibrahim, Monguno lead   170 yet to sponsor any bill   One hundred and ninety members of the House of Representatives have sponsored a total of 1,097 out of the 1,546 bills initiated by the 9th National Assembly since inauguration 18 months ago.   However, 170 lawmakers in the lower chamber are yet […]
News Top Stories

NASS won’t allow further extension of 2020 Budget –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, asserted that the National Assembly would not give approval to another request from the Executive arm for further extension of implementation of the capital component of the 2020 budget.   Lawan made the assertion while making his remarks after the apex legislative chamber passed N13.58 trillion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica