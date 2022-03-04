JUST IN: Buhari shelves London medical trip, returns from Kenya

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammmadu Buhari arrived from Nairobi, Kenya Friday indicating that he may have shelved his appointment with his doctors for his routine medical checks in London, United Kingdom, at least for now.

The President had on Tuesday, left the country for Kenya to participate in the commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), which ran from March 3 – 4.

His spokesman, Femi Adasina, had in a statement disclosed that the President would then leave Kenya for the United Kingdom for two weeks in order to keep an appointment with his doctors for a routine medical attention.

The President’s planned visit to London after the Kenya summit attracted criticisms from Nigerians who felt that the timing was inappropriate considering the challenge of fuel scarcity threatening to ground the nation’s economy.

They also criticized him for not attending to the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) leading to the ongoing strike action.

Though no official reason was given for the President’s change of heart, but it may not be unconnected with the prevailing situation at home.

However, sources in the Villa insinuated that the President may have rescheduled his London medical trip for another more auspicious time.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...