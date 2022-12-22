News

JUST IN: Buhari submitted error-full budget — Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has disclosed that the 2023 Appropriations Bill submitted by the President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly is fully of errors.

The President of the Senate made this known on Thursday during plenary before the Senate adjourned.

Lawan, however, said both the Senate and the House of Representatives in collaboration with the Executive are cleaning the errors in the budget.

Lawan said due to the many errors, the National Assembly will not be able to pass the budget as planned today, but will come back on December 28 for that purpose.

According to him, the process of cleaning the errors contained in the Appropriations bill was concluded on Wednesday and the two chambers have to harmonise the copy to be able to present the report for passage by both chambers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

News Top Stories

B’Haram has occupied Damboa LGA in Borno for three years –MBF

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

The Middle Belt Forum has raised the alarm over the deteriorating security situation across Nigeria, disclosing that Boko Haram has been occupying the entire Damboa Local Government Area of Southern Borno in the past three years without any challenge from the security forces.   National President, MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus, who raised the alarm in […]
News

Atiku donates N55m to Bayelsa flood victims

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has donated the sum of N55 million to flood victims in Bayelsa State. Speaking at the Government House, Yenagoa, during a sympathy visit yesterday, Abubakar said the donation was his token to support the recovery process of those affected by the flood. Describing the […]
News Top Stories

SERAP drags Buhari, military to ICC over killing of protesters

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has petitioned the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mrs. Fatou Bensouda, seeking a prompt investigation into the reported use of thugs, soldiers and security agents to intimidate, harass, attack and kill #EndSARS protesters in several parts of Nigeria by Nigerian authorities, military and […]

