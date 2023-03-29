JUST-IN: Buhari Swears In Ex-IGP, Arase As New PSC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Solomon Arase, as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Arase took his oath of office at 10:05 am on Wednesday at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He took the oat in the presence of President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and other FEC members.