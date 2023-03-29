News Top Stories

JUST-IN: Buhari Swears In Ex-IGP, Arase As New PSC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Solomon Arase, as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Arase took his oath of office at 10:05 am on Wednesday at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He took the oat in the presence of President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and other FEC members.

The event, however, took place before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and two months after the Senate acknowledged him as chairperson of the PSC.

New Telegraph reported that on January 24, 2023, Buhari sent Arase’s name to the Senate asking the upper legislative chamber to confirm him in line with sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.

Arase, 65, who passed down in 2016, was the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (from April 2015 to June 2016).

He served in various capacities, including head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the foremost intelligence-gathering unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The President also swore in five board members of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

They include Murtala Kankia from Katsina State (North-West); Zephaniah Bulus from Nasarawa State (North Central) and Farouk Umar from Yobe State (North East), Taofeek Abdulsalam from Ondo State (South West) and Prof. Juwaria Badamasi from Kogi State (North Central).

Mariam Adebukola

