JUST-IN: Buhari Swears In ICPC Board Members

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in seven reappointed board members for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences (ICPC).

The ceremony, which took place in the Council Chambers of the State House, was conducted ahead of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC), chaired by the President.

Members sworn in were: Justice Adamu Bello (retd) Katsina State, Hannatu Mohammed (Jigawa State), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State) and Obiora Igwedibia (Anambra State).

Others were Dr. Abdullahi Saidu (Niger State), Yahaya Umar Dauda (Nasarawa State) and Grace Chinda (Rivers State).

Details later….

