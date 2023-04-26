JUST-IN: Buhari Swears In Six New Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in six new permanent secretaries to the Federal Civil Service.

The swearing-in took place at the Council Chambers of the State House around 10:05 am before the kick-off of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina who read the citations of the new officers said the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation’s (OHCSF) pre-qualification process for directors culminated on this occasion.

The appointees and their states of origin are Mahmud Kambari (Borno State), Esuabana Nko-Asanye (Cross River), Lamuwa Ibrahim (Gombe), (Yakubu Kofar-Mata (Kano), Oloruntola Michael (Ogun) and Richard Pheelangwah (Taraba State).

“Mr President, six persons have fulfilled the conditions as permanent secretaries after a selection exercise recently conducted for directors

“This exercise involved competency tests and interactions with a wide range of stakeholders,” he said.

Barely a month after Buhari approved their appointments, they were sworn in.

The President gave his approval for the appointment of the six permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service on March 29, 2023, according to the Head of Civil of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.) was present when the Federal Executive Council officially got underway.

Ministers for the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Science and Technology, Olorunimbe Mamora; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Information, Lai Mohammed; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami; Sports, Sunday Dare, among others, are also in attendance.

While traveling in the United States of America, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo spoke at the University of Pennsylvania in a special speech about the need for an equitable energy transition for Africa in light of climate change.

Later on Wednesday, he is anticipated to return to Abuja.