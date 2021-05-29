Top Stories

JUST IN: Buhari takes second COVID-19 jab

Posted on

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken the second jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
He did so at the State House, Abuja on Saturday.

Reporter

