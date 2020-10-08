JUST IN: Buhari to ASUU, others: No IPPIS enrolment, no salary

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that no civil servant on the payroll of the Federal Government will receive salary henceforth without enrolment on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike over disagreement with the Federal Government on the mode of payment of lecturers.

The strike commenced in March.

But President Buhari, speaking at the presentation of the 2021 Budget to a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, said there was no going back on the decision to use the IPPIS for payment of all categories of civil servants.

Buhari, during the presentation, which lasted for about 50 minutes, said revenue generation was the major challenge facing his administration.

