JUST IN: Buhari to ASUU, others: No IPPIS enrolment, no salary

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that no civil servant on the payroll of the Federal Government will receive salary henceforth without enrolment on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike over disagreement with the Federal Government on the mode of payment of lecturers.
The strike commenced in March.
But President Buhari, speaking at the presentation of the 2021 Budget to a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, said there was no going back on the decision to use the IPPIS for payment of all categories of civil servants.
Buhari, during the presentation, which lasted for about 50 minutes, said revenue generation was the major challenge facing his administration.

JUST IN: Arotile’s body arrives Military Cemetary, Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

  The remains of Nigeria's first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, have arrived the Military Cemetary for interment. The ambulance conveying the body arrived the Cemetery at about 8.38 am. According to reports, there is tight security along the stretch of Airport road where the cemetery is located with heavy deployment of […]

