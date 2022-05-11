JUST IN-Buhari to Cabinet Members: Resign if you’re contesting elective offices in 2023

Top Stories

Buhari to Cabinet Members: Resign if you're contesting elective offices in 2023

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with ambitions of contesting elective offices to resign on or before May 16.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the disclosure while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of Wednesday’s Council meeting chaired by President Buhari.

It would be recalled that some sizeable number of ministers have obtained nomination forms from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

Those ministers who have shown open intention to replace Buhari are: Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation); Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta); Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment); Ogbonnaya Onu (Science, Technology and Innovation) and Emeka Nwajiuba (Education, State), who have joined the presidential race on the platform of the APC.

Other cabinet members running for governorship positions in their states are: Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (Kebbi); Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar (Cross Rivers State).

The Minister of Women Affairs, Paulline Tallen has declared her ambition to contest for a senatorial seat in Plateau State.

Alhaji Mohammed, however, clarifies that the order did not apply to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, also a cabinet member running for the sole ticket of the APC to contest the presidential polls.

This is because Osinbajo is not an appointee but an elected member of the Council.

 

Reporter

