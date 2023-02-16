JUST IN: Buhari to make nationwide broadcast

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will today (Thursday) at 7am make a nationwide broadcast to the nation.

This disclosure was made in a statement released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, late Wednesday.

He urged all national television stations, and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

Though the statement did not indicate the reason for the broadcast, there are indications that it may be on the state of the nation especially on the oncoming general elections and the economic crisis created by the naira swap policy.

