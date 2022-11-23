JUST IN: Buhari unveils new N200, N500, N1000 notes

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the re-designed N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes at the commencement of the weekly meeting of Federal Executive Council.

According to a tweet by the president’s assistant on social media, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari unveiled the redesigned N200, N500, N1000 notes Wednesday.

Buhari was flanked by cabinet officials, including the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, while unveiling the redesigned N1,000, N500 and N200.

The new naira notes will become legal tender commencing from December 15, while the old ones will cease to be legal tender effective February 1, 2023.

This is the first time in 19 years that Nigeria will be redesigning some of her currency notes

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...