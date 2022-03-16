JUST IN: Buhari writes APC govs, says Buni should be allowed to oversee convention

President Muhammadu Buhari says Mai Mala Buni, Yobe state Governor, should be allowed to conduct the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It had been reported how Buni worked to scuttle the APC Convention scheduled for March 26.

The plot came to light after Abubakar Sani Bello, Niger Governor, took over the affairs of the APC.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had subsequently rejected a notice of a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting announced by Bello.

In a letter dated March 16 and addressed to Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi Governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Buhari said APC: “Has demonstrated its inability to proceed with the issue of effecting change in the leadership of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC)”.

The president said there is a need for the party to avoid litigation owing to the fact that the party has aggrieved members who have threatened to go to court.

“It has come to my attention that, because of recent events, the APC is faced with a multiplicity of court cases pending against it in various courts across the country. As a result of this, the party faces the possibility and prospect of the invalidation of all its activities and actions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” the letter seen by TheCable reads.

“The party has demonstrated its inability to proceed with the issue of effecting change in the leadership of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), in a way that is inclusive, legal and respectful of the time limit set and required for giving the INEC Sufficient notice of the time and venue for holding its convention.

“No doubt, these controversies and uncertainties, as enumerated above, pose a real threat to the party; and may lead to a possible nonrecognition of its activities, elections and the probable invalidation of all its other actions by INEC. This may ultimately even lead [to] its implosion and non-existence.

“First, the issue of the leadership of the Caretaker Extra Ordinary Convention Committee (CECC) should immediately return to status quo ante.

“Second, all members of the governors’ forum and their followers should desist from any behaviour or utterance that will likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party, and ultimately jeopardise the transition to the convention.

“Third, the Mai Mala Buni-led CECC should, accordingly, be allowed to proceed with all necessary preparations to hold the convention as planned-unfailingly, on 26th March, 2022.”

