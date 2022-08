A building under construction is said to have collapsed along the Aso Savings Road, Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory.

The details are still sketchy but there are fears that some workers at the construction site are currently trapped beneath the rubble.

There has been an upsurge in construction of shopping malls in Kubwa and there are fears that it might be one of these projects that might have collapsed.

More details later…

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...