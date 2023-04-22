Metro & Crime Top Stories

JUST IN: Building Collapses In Sango Police Barracks In Ibadan

Posted on

A block of flats crumbled on Saturday evening in the Sango Police Barracks in Oyo State.

In a viral video with the caption, “This block just collapsed at Sango Police Barracks, Ibadan, Oyo State,” posted on Twitter by one Miss Urie Keshia, the collapsed structure is in front of a residentiathree-storyey building.

All attempts to reach the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibadan and the Oyo State Police Command for comments on the incident prove abortive as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the residents and onlookers are intensifying efforts to evacuate the rubble as the number of trapped persons or commodities remains unknown.

Details later…

Mariam Adebukola

