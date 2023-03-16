JUST IN: Burna Boy to perform at Champions League final

Ajibade Olusesan

Grammy-award winner, Burna Boy, has been confirmed as one of the star musicians to perform at this year’s UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul, Turkey.

The European football-governing body confirmed this much on Thursday on the official UEFA Champions League Twitter handle.

Accompanied by a video of Burna Boy, the tweet read: Big news!

@burnaboy

will be performing at the Champions League final in Istanbul alongside another amazing headliner! 🎶 🔥”

The singer, in the video, added: “Hey, everyone, This is Burna Boy. I have got some good news. I’ll be performing live at the final of the UEFA Champions League KickOff Show by Pepsi; common, let’s go.”

Like this: Like Loading...