Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche with eight games left of their season in the Premier League.

The Clarets, who have lost five of their last six top-flight games, are 18th and four points from safety, reports the BBC.

There most recent outing saw them lose 2-0 to Norwich City, who are bottom of the Premier League.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said it was “an incredibly difficult decision” to part company with Dyche, but “we feel a change is needed”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...