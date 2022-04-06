JUST IN: Burnt Imo LGA HQ repainted in Biafra colours

Less than one week after unknown gunmen set Orsu Local Government Headquarters, Imo State on fire, the Council gate has been repainted in Biafra colours.

Reports say an unknown group returned to change the colour of the council gate to that of Biafra.

Orsu is part of the already troubled vicinity in the Orlu zone.

The area had reportedly been abandoned for fear of gunmen and insurgency.

According to a report several buildings including the LG chairman’s office were burnt down as well as parked vehicles in the premises.

The council headquarters had been abandoned by staff and visitors due to the activities of unknown gunmen and killings in the area.

According to a source, young men have abandoned the area for their own safety, saying killings assumed an alarming dimension which forced locals to move their loved ones out to safety.

One the latest development a source told our reporter that they woke up to behold the Council gates wearing the Bifara colours.

