JUST IN: Bwari Area Council Chairman-elect in ghastly auto crash

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Barely 28 days to his inauguration, the Chairman-elect of Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, John Gabaya has been involved in a ghastly car accident this evening.

Close family sources said the Chairman-elect was in a critical condition, with both his legs broken.

As at the time of filing this report, no death had been confirmed, but the accident, that reportedly occurred late Friday evening within Bwari axis, was said to have thrown the whole town into confusion.

It will be recalled that 18 months ago he lost his wife mysteriously,  while his father, John Makama was kidnapped by gunmen one year ago.

 

