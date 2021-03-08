Sports

JUST IN: CAF cancels U17 Nations Cup

The  CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations due to kick-off this Saturday in Morocco has been cancelled.
The cancellation is announced through the official CAF twitter handle. No reason has been given. But the tweet indicates that CAF will give the details soon.
The draw for the tournament was scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday for a tournament which would have seen the CAF President-elect, Patrice Motsepe presiding over what would have been the first tournament under his watch.
Even if the tournament were to hold, the winner will not qualify for the global tournament as the 2021 edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup had been officially cancelled by the FIFA Council Bureau.
Initially qualified to feature were Morocco as hosts, Nigeria, Mali, Algeria, Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire. Others are Tanzania, Uganda, Cameroon, Congo, South Africa and Zambia.

