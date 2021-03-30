Sports

JUST IN: CAF clears Iwobi to play against Lesotho

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cleared Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi, to play in Nigeria’s game against Lesotho.
NFF disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday, hours before the African Cup of Nations qualifier which will be played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos today.
It had earlier been reported that officials of the Super Eagles team questioned Iwobi’s COVID-19 positive test result that forced the Everton FC man to miss Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier against the Benin Republic last Saturday.
The 24-year-old was replaced by Galatasaray’s Henry Onyekuru in the game that ended 1-0 in favour of the Eagles.
The test result also meant that Iwobi, who immediately went into isolation, may not feature in the team’s game against Lesotho.
However, the NFF, in a tweet on Tuesday morning, announced that further tests carried out on the player returned negative.
“Update: @NGSuperEagles forward, @alexiwobi has tested negative after further COVID-19 tests were conducted,” the tweet read.
Hours later, the Federation revealed that Iwobi will feature in the game against Lesotho after he was cleared by CAF.
“Update: CAF clears @alexiwobi to play today’s game against Lesotho,” NFF tweeted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Brighton boost survival hopes with win over Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

*Salah double helps Liverpool up to third *Bamford inspires Leeds win at Leicester as Tuchel earns first Chelsea victory Brighton punished a lacklustre Tottenham to grab their first home league win and go seven points clear of the drop. Leandro Trossard grabbed the game’s only goal, side-footing in Pascal Gross’ cutback after 17 minutes. And […]
Sports

EPL: Leicester win at Leeds to move a point off top

Posted on Author Reporter

…Fulham beat winless Baggies to move out of bottom three Youri Tielemans struck twice as Leicester recorded an emphatic win at Leeds to move to within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool. Jamie Vardy was involved in the Foxes’ first three goals – teeing up Harvey Barnes within two minutes for the opener after […]
Sports

U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles in group of death

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, have been drawn alongside the Black Satellites of Ghana and Junior Elephants of Cote ‘ Ivoire in the qualifiers of Africa Cup of Nations U-20 AFCON championship to be held in Lome, Togo from November 14.   The coach Ladan Bosso boys will face regional rivals Ghana and Coted’voire […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica