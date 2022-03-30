JUST IN: CAF official dies after Eagles, Black Stars match

Ajibade Olusesan

The agony that trailed the Super Eagles’ failure to pick the FIFA World Cup ticket Tuesday night was compounded with the news of the death of an official of the match who reportedly collapsed and died shortly after the game.

The Black Stars held the Eagles to a 1-1 draw which was enough to take them to Qatar 2022 and the development inevitably sent many Nigerians into deep sadness but the atmosphere at the Moshood Abiola Stadium became gloomier with the death of the Doping Officer for the game, Dr Joseph Kabungo from Zambia, who suddenly collapsed and died.

The real cause of the Zambian’s death is yet to be ascertained as at press time but official who didn’t want to be quoted said it looked like a heart attack.

“It is true that we lost one one of the officials,” a staff of the Nigeria Football Federation told our correspondent.

“We don’t know the cause of his death, and it is not true that he died as a result of the stampede at the stadium; he just slumped and all efforts to revive him failed. We are suspecting heart attack even though the cause of his death is yet to be known.”

The NFF is yet to make an official statement about the incident but our correspondent learnt that FIFA, Zambia football authorities and the family of the deceased had been informed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...