JUST IN: Capitol Hill on lockdown as tensions escalate

Capitol Police have put the US Capitol Building on lockdown amid violent clashes between police and Trump supporters, gathered to protest the 2020 election results.

Footage shows demonstrators swarming the Capitol building, breaking the temporary barrier that had been put in place ahead of today’s events. US media describe some protesters climbing on parts of the Capitol building, attempting to get inside, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday delivered a scathing attack on fellow Republicans who were challenging Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, saying it could do great harm to America.

At the start of debate on certifying the Electoral College result, McConnell said: “We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of election on steroids.” McConnell added, “The voters, courts, states, they’ve all spoken. If we overrule them it would damage our republic forever.”

