JUST IN: CAS exonerates former CAF President, Hayatou

Charles Ogundiya,

Yaounde, Cameroon

Despite the gloomy atmosphere in Cameroon following the loss of the Indomitable Lions in the semifinals of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, some good news came in on Friday evening as the Court of Arbitration (CAS) exonerated former CAF President, Issa Hayatou, from any offences that led to his ban in August 2021.

It would be recalled that the Cameroonian-born football administrator was banned from all football related activities for breaching Article 15 of the FIFA Code of Ethics based on duty loyalty in August 2021, and he has been cleared of the charges.

According to a CAS decision published on Friday, Hayatou is now free from the ban and all charges.

The former CAF President was accused of corruption due to his involvement in the negotiation, conclusion and signature of the memorandum of understanding and contract agreement for the commercialisation of media and marketing rights of competitions organised by CAF with the company Lagardere Sports between 2014 and 2017.

With the ban lifted, Hayatou is now free to return to football activities in Cameroon and the world at large.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...