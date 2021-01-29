Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: CAS reinstates Ahmad as CAF President

Madagascar’s Ahmad has been dramatically restored as Confederation of African Football (CAF) President following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Ahmad was banned by FIFA in November for five years after football’s world governing body found him to have breached several of its ethics codes.
The Malagasy – who will now resume his role as a FIFA Vce President – appealed his decision at CAS, which issued a preliminary ruling on Friday.
Ahmad is still ineligible to contest CAF’s presidential elections in March, however, the CAS decision came after both the CAF’s Governance Committee and FIFA’s Review Committee met earlier this week to discuss the eligibility of candidates.
CAS says it will hear Ahmad’s appeal in full on March 2, with a decision issued before the CAF presidential elections on March 12.

