JUST IN: CBN appoints 8 new Directors

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the appointment of eight new directors to fill various vacancies.

Mr. Osita Nwanisobi is now the Director, Corporate Communications Department. He had worked in acting capacity since October 2020, when his predecessor, Isaac Okorafor, retired from service.

Also appointed Directors are Mrs. Elizabeth Omolara Fasoranti, who steps in as the Director, Branch Operations; Dr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Jibril as Director, Medical Services and Mrs. Rashidat Jumoke Monguno, who now takes charge in the Consumer Protection Department (CPD).

Other appointments include those of Mrs. Amina Habib, Director, Human Resources Department; Dr. Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management; Mr. Chibuzo Anthony Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation and Mr. Benjamin Nnadi, who assumes the position of Director, Reserve Management.

A statement issued Wednesday by the bank says all the appointments are with effect from August 25, 2021.

