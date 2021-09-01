News

JUST IN: CBN appoints 8 new Directors

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the appointment of eight new directors to fill various vacancies.

Mr. Osita Nwanisobi is now the Director, Corporate Communications Department. He had worked in acting capacity since October 2020, when his predecessor, Isaac Okorafor, retired from service.

Also appointed Directors are Mrs. Elizabeth Omolara Fasoranti, who steps in as the Director, Branch Operations; Dr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Jibril as Director, Medical Services and Mrs. Rashidat Jumoke Monguno, who now takes charge in the Consumer Protection Department (CPD).

Other appointments include those of Mrs. Amina Habib, Director, Human Resources Department; Dr. Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management; Mr. Chibuzo Anthony Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation and Mr. Benjamin Nnadi, who assumes the position of Director, Reserve Management.

A statement issued Wednesday by the bank says all the appointments are with effect from August 25, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Criticise us fairly, Buhari appeals to Nigerian elite

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians especially the elite to be fair in their criticism of his administration. Speaking Thursday in Abuja when he received in audience Reverend Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, President Buhari said: “Those criticising the administration should be fair in terms of reflecting on […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19 3rd wave: Sanwo-Olu raises the alarm, threatens to jail travellers

Posted on Author Murtala Ayinla

As the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered all religious houses to run at 50% capacity, even as he raised the alarm over the rise in the number of newly infected residents, saying the total confirmed cases in the state have risen to 60,202 with 770 currently […]
News

Fayemi flags off construction of 1,000 rural roads in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ek i t i S t a t e Governor,Dr John Kayode Fayemi on Thursday flagged off the construction of 1,000 kilometers of rural roads across the three senatorial districts in the state. The governor said the project was another dividend of democracy and part of the fulfillment of promises he made to the people […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica