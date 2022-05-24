Business Top Stories

JUST IN: CBN increases lending rate to 13.5% to rein in rising inflation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

To tame aggressive acceleration in inflation and prices, Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday raised its lending rate, Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 13.5 per cent – the first time  in two and half years.

The decision will in addition mop up liquidity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele announced the decision to reporters at end of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting ( MPC) Tuesday.

The last time the MPC raised thw MPR rate was September 2020 when it was 12.5 per cent. The MPR is the benchmark lending rate through which the CBN lends to banks.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Sound Sultan, 44, dies of throat cancer

Posted on Author Reporter

  Popular singer, Lanre Fasasi better known as Sound Sultan, is dead. The 44-year-old ‘Jagbajantis’ crooner, lost it to his battle with cancer of the throat. Details later…   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days… […]
Business

NDIC seeks FCT’s cooperation on closed banks’ assets

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has solicited the support of the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the realisation of landed properties of banks inliquidation within FCT to enable it pay depositors of affected closed banks. The Chairman of NDIC Board of Directors, Mrs Ronke Sokefun, said this during a courtesy visit […]
News Top Stories

FG set to pay N22.6bn to ex-Nigeria Airways staff

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Federal Government is wrapping up plans to offset the remaining 50 per cent of severance package, amounting to N22.6 billion, to ex-employees of defunct Nigeria Airways, New Telegraph reliably gathered over the weekend.   Findings showed that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, was working round the clock in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica