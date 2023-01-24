Top Stories

JUST IN: CBN insists on deadline for old naira notes, as National Assembly seeks extension

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has insisted that the deadline for the validity of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 remains next Tuesday, 31 January.

But just as the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele announced this at the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday, the National Assembly asked the regulatory bank to extend the deadline for the withdrawal of old naira notes from circulation.

The Senate asked the apex bank to push it to July 31 this year.

Emefiele told the MPC that kidnapping and ransom-taking have reduced since the three banknotes were redesigned.

The resolution to have the withdrawal of the old notes from circulation was passed by the Senate and House of Representatives moments after the CBN Governor’s insistence on the deadline.

Last October, Emefiele announced the Naira redesign policy which entails the issuance of new notes to replace the existing N200, N500 and N1,000 series.

The CBN said — N100, N50, N20, N10, and N5 notes — would continue to be in circulation while the current N200, N500, and N1,000 naira notes would cease to be legal tender after January 31, 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC to PDP: Account for $460m CCTV failed project

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to explain to Nigerians the status of the $460 million Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) awarded in August 2010. But the main opposition party has told the ruling party that its allegation on the $460 million CCTV project was frivolous.   Deputy National Publicity […]
News Top Stories

AstraZeneca vaccine is the best so far –Ehanire

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the Astra- Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine is the best in protecting Nigerians from getting infected with Coronavirus. Ehanire who spoke at the sensitisation meeting of Muslim scholars and Imams on COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Abuja, also said about 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine has so […]
News Top Stories

U.S. S’ Court strikes down abortion rights

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Millions of women in the US will lose the legal right to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned a 50-year-old ruling that legalised it nationwide. The court struck down the landmark Roe v Wade decision, weeks after an unprecedented leaked document suggested it favoured doing so, reports the BBC. The judgement will transform abortion rights […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica