The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Makurdi branch, is on fire.

New Telegraph learnt that the fire started Thursday morning at about 7a.m when some of the staff were yet to get to work.

No one was allowed into the building as it was surrounded by policemen who were there to maintain law and order.

The state fire service was also on ground to put out the fire.

As at the time of filing this report, there was no official statement as to the cause of the fire.

