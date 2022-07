Tony Chukwunyem

Citing the need to decisively rein in inflation, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has increased the benchmark interest rate -Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 14 percent from 13 percent.

CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed this at the post MPC briefing in Lagos Tuesday, said the committee took the decision because of its concern that if the spiralling inflation is not tackled, it could retard economic growth.

Details later…

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...