JUST IN: CBN retains lending rate unchanged at 11.5 percent

Isa Abdulwahab

For umpteenth time, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at its bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Monday retained lending rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent, and other key monetary policy parameters unchanged.

CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele communicated MPC’ decisions to journalists on Monday.

The committee in addition,  unanimously retained key rates, with the assymetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR and retain the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 27.5 per cent as well as the liquidity ratio at 30 percent.

Details later…

 

Reporter

