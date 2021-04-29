Top Stories

JUST IN: CBN sacks directors of First Bank Holdings, reinstates Adeduntan as MD

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reinstated Sola Adeduntan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.
Godwin Emefiele, Hovernor of the CBN, made this announcement in a press briefing on Thursday.
He also announced the immediate removal of all directors of FBN limited and FBN Holdings.
More to follow…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: CAS reinstates Ahmad as CAF President

Posted on Author Reporter

  Madagascar’s Ahmad has been dramatically restored as Confederation of African Football (CAF) President following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Ahmad was banned by FIFA in November for five years after football’s world governing body found him to have breached several of its ethics codes. The Malagasy – who will now resume […]
News Top Stories

Obasanjo to leaders: Stop blaming God for Nigeria’s woes

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday told Nigerian leaders to blame themselves and not God for Nigeria’s woes. Obasanjo insisted that Nigeria must work hard in the coming year to surmount the myriads of challenges confronting the country.   The former President said this at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, […]
News Top Stories

Gov: Military sabotaging counter-insurgency war

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Ahmed Miringa

…vows to mobilise hunters, vigilantes to ‘take over’ Army probes attack on governor’s convoy Explosion rocks Borno Depressed soldier kills lieutenant over pass Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday alleged that there has been a “complete sabotage” of the counter insurgency war in the North-East region of the country. Zulum, who expressed frustration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica