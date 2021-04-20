Top Stories

JUST IN: Chadian President Idriss Déby is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Chad’s President Idriss Deby has died of injuries suffered on the frontline where he had gone to visit soldiers battling rebels, an army spokesman said on Tuesday.
The news came a day after Deby won a sixth term, as per provisional election results released on Monday.
The 68-year-old Deby, who came to power in a rebellion in 1990, took 79.3 percent of the vote in the April 11 presidential election, the results showed.

Reporter

