JUST IN-Champions League Last 16 Draw: Liverpool to face Real Madrid again

Champions League Last 16 Draw: Liverpool to face Real Madrid again

Liverpool have drawn holders Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in a repeat of last year’s final.

FULL DRAW

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Bruges v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Porto

PSG v Bayern Munich

Details later…

 

Sports

Chukwuma Igweonu: Nigeria has lost a star – Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The death of Former Green Eagles Star Chukwuma Igweonu has been described as the end of another golden era of Nigerian Football by Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare, even as he praised the exploits of the late player. Igweonu played for the Green Eagles from 1958 to 1972.   Some of his […]
Sports

Birmingham 2022: Brume’s gold confirms Nigeria’s best-ever record

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, which ended in Birmingham last night, became the best ever so far for Team Nigeria with the country ending the competition with 12 gold medals.   The best the country had ever recorded previously was 11 gold medals at Victoria 1994 where Nigeria finished in the fourth position with 11 gold, […]
Sports

Eagles tackle Rohr over match decisions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigeria Football Federation is battling to bring sanity to Super Eagles camp over ‘the bad blood’ generated by Friday’s 4-4 draw the Nigerian team recorded against Sierra Leone in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.   Nigeria led Sierra Leone by 4-0 only for the Leone Stars to come back and force the Super […]

